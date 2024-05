Paul Auster was the bestselling author of “Sunset Park,” “Invisible,” “The Brooklyn Follies,” “The Book of Illusions,” and “The New York Trilogy,” among many other works. He died of complications from lung cancer yesterday. He was 77.

I spoke with him on The Book Show in 2013. Having recalled his life through the story of his physical self in 2012’s “Winter Journal,” Auster remembered the experience of his development from within in “Report from the Interior.”