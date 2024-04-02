© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Golden Notebook

By Joe Donahue
Published April 2, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstorein Chatham, NY.

Jackie:

  • There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
  • Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story by Leslie Jamison
  • Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
  • H is for Hope: Climate Change from A to Z by Elizabeth Kolbert Illustrations by Wesley Allsbrook
  • Cooler Heads by Julian Tepper
  • The Sicilian Inheritance by Jo Piazza

Amy:

  • Strong Passions: A Scandalous Divorce in Old New York by Barbara Weisberg
  • The Husbands by Holly Gramazio
  • You'd Look Better as a Ghost by Joanna Wallace
  • You Have A Friend in 10A by Maggie Shipstead
  • Memory Piece by Lisa Ko
  • Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

 

Book Picks
