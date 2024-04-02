Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Golden Notebook

In "Somehow: Thoughts on Love," Anne Lamott explores the transformative power that love has in our lives: how it surprises us, forces us to confront uncomfortable truths, reminds us of our humanity, and guides us forward. We are, Lamott says, creatures of love. In her twentieth book Lamott draws from her own life and experience to delineate the intimate and elemental ways that love buttresses us in the face of despair as it galvanizes us to believe that tomorrow will be better than today.

