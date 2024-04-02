Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Golden Notebook
This week's Book Picks come from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstorein Chatham, NY.
Jackie:
- There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
- Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story by Leslie Jamison
- Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
- H is for Hope: Climate Change from A to Z by Elizabeth Kolbert Illustrations by Wesley Allsbrook
- Cooler Heads by Julian Tepper
- The Sicilian Inheritance by Jo Piazza
Amy:
- Strong Passions: A Scandalous Divorce in Old New York by Barbara Weisberg
- The Husbands by Holly Gramazio
- You'd Look Better as a Ghost by Joanna Wallace
- You Have A Friend in 10A by Maggie Shipstead
- Memory Piece by Lisa Ko
- Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah