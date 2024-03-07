© 2024
The Roundtable

Annual Academy Awards Chat 2024

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 7, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

Thelma Adams reviews film and TV for AARP.org and The Wrap. She was twice Chair of the New York Film Critics Circle and is a founding contributor to GoldDerby.com, the first dedicated awards website. Thelma is also The author of three novels, “Bittersweet Brooklyn,” “The Last Woman Standing” and “Playdate” -- all discussed first on WAMC.

THE 96TH ACADEMY AWARDS will take place at The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 10 – honoring movies released in 2023. They’ve moved up the start time, Jimmy Kimmel returns to host, and we’re going to share our impressions of this year’s best movies.

Thelma Adams - The Roundtable’s Oscar-ologist - welcome back.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years.
