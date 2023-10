Lydia Davis knows that the small details that make up a life are fascinating. It’s a matter of perspective.In "Our Strangers," Davis’ seventh collection of fiction, peoples’ lives intersect for brief moments on trains, in restaurants, and as neighbors. Conversations are overheard and misheard; a special delivery letter is mistaken for a rare white butterfly; toddlers learning to speak identify a ping pong ball as an egg; mumbled remarks become a series of moments of annoyance in a marriage.

Listen • 24:45