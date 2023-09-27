© 2023
The Roundtable

Troy Foundry Theatre and Collectivefford present the world premier of "Hard Candy & Misdemeanors" by Cris Eli Blak

By Joe Donahue
Published September 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
artwork for Troy Foundry Theatre's production of "Hard Candy & Misdemeanors"

Troy Foundry Theatre and Collectiveffort is co-presenting the world premiere of "Hard Candy & Misdemeanors" by Cris Eli Blak. The play unfolds over the span of a single day in the employee break room at Roxanne Brewer’s small-town convenience store, The Quickie Shop.

The play is directed by Troy Foundry Theatre company member Angelique Powell. She joins us along with playwright Cris Eli Blak (2023 Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative winner) and Emily Curro - Troy Foundry Theatre Producing Executive Director.

troy foundry theatre world premiere theater angelique powell emily curro cris eli blak hard candy & misdemeanors collectiveffort
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
