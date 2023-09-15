© 2023
The Roundtable

Catskill Mountain Foundation presents preview performance of new work by HopeBoykinDance

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT

Two time “Bessie Award” winning dancer, choreographer, educator, director, writer, and speaker, Hope Boykin, founder of HopeBoykinDance, was an original member of Complexions, danced with Philadanco, and performed for 20 years with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Hope has choreographed for numerous prestigious dance companies and serves as Artistic Advisor for Dance Education for the Kennedy Center and Artistic Lead for the Kennedy Center Dance Lab. She is Artist-In-Residence at USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance and was advisor for the Howard University Department of Dance for their 2021 spring semester. She is currently a 2022-23 Fellow of The Center for Ballet and the Arts.

On September 16, a new piece from HopeBoykinDance will be presented by the Catskill Mountain Foundation at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, NY.

The new work “States of Hope” - a dance memoir of sorts - is presented in partnership with the Joyce Theater Foundation.

The Roundtable Hope BoykindanceOrpheum Film And Performing Arts CenterThe Roundtable
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
