Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival presents "Henry V" and "Love's Labour's Lost" in rep this summer and new musical "Penelope" in September

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT

Founded in 1987, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is a critically acclaimed theater company based in Garrison, New York.

The Festival has established a reputation highly inventive productions staged in rotating repertory under an open-air theater tent overlooking the Hudson River.

In recent years, the Festival has also ventured beyond the tent, touring its work to other venues as part of its HVSF On the Road series, transferring productions to other theaters, and reaching over 50,000 students and educators annually through its year-round Education programs. HVSF began performances at its first permanent home in 2022.

Davis McCallum has been Artistic Director since 2014 and he joins us to talk about the 2023 summer season which will feature productions of Shakespeare’s “Henry V” and “Love’s Labour’s Lost” in rep and the World Premiere of a new musical by Alex Bechtel, Grace Mclean and Eva Steinmetz entitled “Penelope” - an adaptation of Homer’s “Odyssey” from the point of view of Odysseus’ waiting wife.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
