© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"I Can't Save You" by Anthony Chin-Quee

By Joe Donahue
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Book cover for "I Can't Save You" and press photo of Anthony Chin-Quee
Provided

Anthony Chin-Quee, M.D., is a board-certified otolaryngologist with degrees from Harvard University and Emory University School of Medicine. At first glance, Anthony Chin-Quee looks like a traditional success story: a smart, ambitious kid who grew up to become a board-certified otolaryngologist—an ear, nose, and throat surgeon. Yet the truth is more complicated.

As a self-described “not white, mostly Black, and questionably Asian man,” Chin-Quee knows that he doesn’t fit easily into any category. Growing up in a family with a background of depression, he struggled with relationships, feelings of inadequacy, and a fear of failure that made it difficult for him to forge lasting bonds with others. To repair that, he began his own unflinching examination of what it means to be both a physician and a Black man today.

Tags
The Roundtable memoirdoctordepressiontherapysuccess
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    5/12/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Faculty member at Bennington College, Former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Artistic Director/CEO of Berkshire Theatre Group Kate Maguire, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
  • Book cover for "Nine Black Robes"
    The Roundtable
    "Nine Black Robes" by CNN Senior Supreme Court Analyst Joan Biskupic
    Joe Donahue
    CNN Senior Supreme Court Analyst Joan Biskupic provides an urgent and inside look at the history-making era in the Supreme Court during the Trump and post-Trump years, from its seismic shift to the Right to its controversial decisions, including its reversal of Roe v. Wade, based on access to all the key players. Her new book, Nine Black Robes, displays the inner maneuverings among the Supreme Court justices that led to the seismic reversal of Roe v. Wade and a half century of women’s abortion rights.
  • Book cover for "After the Miracle: The Political Crusades of Helen Keller"
    The Roundtable
    "After the Miracle: The Political Crusades of Helen Keller" - an interview with Max Wallace
    Joe Donahue
    In historian Max Wallace's new book, "After the Miracle: The Political Crusades of Helen Keller" is the first major Helen Keller biography and more than 40 years. The book reframes history to focus on the powerful, under-explored story of Keller's adult life as a fervent advocate for racial justice, socialism and disability rights.
  • bbhmp.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project
    Joe Donahue
    The mission of The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project is to interpret and designate places important to the Borscht Belt’s vibrant history. The first historic marker dedication takes place May 25.
  • Artwork for "Sorry for Your Loss"
    The Roundtable
    Michael Cruz Kayne's "Sorry For Your Loss" at Audible Theater’s Minetta Lane Theatre through 6/10
    Sarah LaDuke
    In his one-person show, “Sorry for Your Loss,” comedian Michael Cruz Kayne shares the story of immense grief arriving unexpectedly in his home – and what he’s learned and wants to share about living with the sadness and other surprising emotions that fill in the cracks after the death of someone you love. Kayne is now performing “Sorry for Your Loss” at Audible Theatre's Minetta Lane Theatre through June 10.Kayne is a veteran of the NY comedy scene, was a staff writer on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and a creative consultant for “Billy on the Street.” He is the host of the podcast “A Good Cry.”
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.
  • Uta Hagen - Respect for Acting (Expanded edition)
    The Roundtable
    Uta Hagen "Respect for Acting" expanded edition
    Joe Donahue
    Uta Hagen was a legendary theatre practitioner. She originated the role of Martha in the 1962 Broadway premiere of “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Edward AlbeeShe wrote two major books on acting. The first, “Respect for Acting” was published 50 years ago (and still sells very well). The second, “A Challenge for the Actor” was published in 1991. An expanded edition of “Respect for Acting” has been re-published this spring.
Load More