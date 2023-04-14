© 2023
NYT's Rutenberg traces how "Fox Chased Its Audience Down the Rabbit Hole"

Published April 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
An influential group of British lawmakers says Rupert Murdoch, shown above with his son James (left) last July, is unfit to lead his global media empire. The scathing report also says his company misled Parliament about the scale of phone hacking at one of its tabloids.
Sang Tan
/
AP
An influential group of British lawmakers says Rupert Murdoch, shown above with his son James (left) last July, is unfit to lead his global media empire. The scathing report also says his company misled Parliament about the scale of phone hacking at one of its tabloids.

As the Republican Party begins to decide how it feels about a third White House run by Donald Trump, Fox News remains a major player in how the next campaign will shake out.

But the defamation lawsuits against the cable news behemoth have helped uncover the distance between Fox’s interest in appeasing its viewers with conspiracy theories and outright falsehoods and what its top talent and ownership have been saying behind the scenes since the 2020 campaign.

New York Times reporter Jim Rutenberg has been covering Fox and the Murdochs for years. His latest New York Times Magazine story is called “How Fox Chased Its Audience Down The Rabbit Hole.”

