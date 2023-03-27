Danny Burstein stars in "Pictures from Home" on Broadway thru 4/30

Photographer Larry Sultan began taking photos of his parents beginning in the early 1980s and he spent a decade interviewing, and writing about his parents and his relationship with them. He published a photo memoir in 1992 entitled “Pictures from Home.”. Before it was a book, it was an exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City - and now, it’s a Broadway show.

Adapted for the stage by Sharr White and directed by Bart Sher, “Pictures from Home” is running through April 30 at Studio 54.

Nathan Lane and Zoe Wannamaker play Irving and Jean, the aforementioned parents and subjects of their son's work.

Larry is played by Tony Award winner Danny Burstein.

Danny Burstein is the recipient of the 2021 Tony Award for his performance as Harold Zidler in “Moulin Rouge.” He is also a 7-time Tony Award nominee whose 18 Broadway credits include: “My Fair Lady,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Cabaret,” “The Snow Geese,” “Golden Boy,” “Follies,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” “South Pacific,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Saint Joan,” “The Seagull,” “Three Men on a Horse,” “A Little Hotel on the Side,” “The Flowering Peach,” “A Class Act,” “Titanic,” and “Company.”

