The Roundtable

Red Hook Responds

Published February 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
Red Hook Responds

The mission of Red Hook Responds is to coordinate, enhance, and support the existing and new volunteer efforts in the Red Hook area. It harnesses volunteers in a centralized location where people work together to maximize the programs already in place. RHR has created a volunteer portal that places volunteers with appropriate programs based on skills and interests and improves communication between groups within the community doing similar volunteer efforts.

We are joined by RHR's Execituve Director Jeung-Il Tsumagari and co-founder Dan Bud.

