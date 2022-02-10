2/10/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and from the Ukraine - counter-terrorism expert and bestselling author Malcolm Nance.
