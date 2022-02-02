© 2022
The Roundtable

Raising critical thinkers in the screen-age

Published February 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST
Patrial book cover art for "Raising Critical Thinkers"
TarcherPerigee
"Raising Critical Thinkers" by Julie Bogart

With kids spending a record amount of time online, it’s natural to wonder how students will interpret what they read and see.  How can we teach our kids to differentiate bias from belief or facts from interpretations? Where do well-formed opinions come from? How do school experiences and internet searches influence how our kids think? 

"Raising Critical Thinkers: A Parent’s Guide to Growing Wise Kids in the Digital Age" provides the answers to these questions with advice to help kids and teens think about thinking without fear or defensiveness.

Drawing on more than twenty years’ experience homeschooling and developing curricula as creator and owner of Brave Writer, an online writing and language arts program, Julie Bogart offers practical tools to help children at every stage of development to grow in their ability to explore the world around them and generate fresh insight rather than simply recycling what they’ve been taught.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
