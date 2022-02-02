Raising critical thinkers in the screen-age

With kids spending a record amount of time online, it’s natural to wonder how students will interpret what they read and see. How can we teach our kids to differentiate bias from belief or facts from interpretations? Where do well-formed opinions come from? How do school experiences and internet searches influence how our kids think?

"Raising Critical Thinkers: A Parent’s Guide to Growing Wise Kids in the Digital Age" provides the answers to these questions with advice to help kids and teens think about thinking without fear or defensiveness.

Drawing on more than twenty years’ experience homeschooling and developing curricula as creator and owner of Brave Writer, an online writing and language arts program, Julie Bogart offers practical tools to help children at every stage of development to grow in their ability to explore the world around them and generate fresh insight rather than simply recycling what they’ve been taught.