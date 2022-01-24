© 2022
"Listening to the Field," artists and arts leaders discuss what’s happened and what’s next

Published January 24, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
A new series of discussions about the state of the arts in 2022, including issues of equity, programming, audience engagement, funding, and working as independent artists. "Listening to the Field," is online and facilitated by David Andrew Snider, lecturer in the arts administration program at Skidmore College, executive and artistic director of Hubbard Hall, and author of the new professional playbook "Managing Arts Organizations."

The series begins Wednesday January 26, and continues on February 16, March 23, and April 6 at 7pm.

