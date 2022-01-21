"Workhorse: My Sublime and Absurd Years in New York City's Restaurant Scene" by Kim Reed

This morning we meet Kim Reed and look at her nearly two decades in the New York City restaurant scene, including her time working with Joe Bastianich, and what happens when your job consumes your life.

Workhorse is a deep-dive into coming of age in the chaos of New York City’s foodie craze and an all-too-relatable look at what happens when your job takes over your identity, and when a scandal upends your understanding of where you work and what you do. After spending years making the impossible possible for someone else, Kim realized she had to do the same for herself.