Charles Finch's notes from a long year
In March 2020, at the request of the Los Angeles Times, Charles Finch became a reluctant diarist. As California sheltered in place, he began to write daily notes about the odd ambient changes in his own life and in the lives around him. The result is the book "What Just Happened" (Knopf). In the tradition of Woolf and Orwell, Finch brings us into his own world: taking long evening walks near his home in L.A., listening to music, and keeping virtual connections with friends across the country as they each experience the crisis.