The Roundtable

Charles Finch's notes from a long year

Published December 17, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST
Book cover for "What Just Happened? Notes on a Long Year" by Charles Finch
In March 2020, at the request of the Los Angeles Times, Charles Finch became a reluctant diarist. As California sheltered in place, he began to write daily notes about the odd ambient changes in his own life and in the lives around him. The result is the book "What Just Happened" (Knopf). In the tradition of Woolf and Orwell, Finch brings us into his own world: taking long evening walks near his home in L.A., listening to music, and keeping virtual connections with friends across the country as they each experience the crisis.

The Roundtable
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
