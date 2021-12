This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:

The Past is Red by Catherynne M. Valente

Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka

Noor by Nnedi Okorafo

Hyde by Craig Russell

All of us Villains by Amanda Flood and Christine Lynn Herman

Harvey and the Extraordinary by Eliza Martin

The Magician by Colm Toibin

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

The Wilderness by Richard Powers