Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker will not seek third term
The Roundtable

12/1/21 RT Panel

Published December 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST
WAMC
/

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany Adjunct Professor Rosemary Armao and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin. Today's show was shortened so that we could air NPR Special Coverage of the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

