© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

Published September 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book covers for the books listed below on this post
Provided
/
Assorted Publishers

Sharon Wienberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

  • The Maidens, by Alex Michaelides
  • A Murderous Summer at Bard by Glenda Ruby Gaudy Night by Dorothy Sayers
  • The Secret History by Donna Tartt
  • Dear Committee Members by Julie Schumacher
  • The Mathematician’s Shiva by Stuart Rojstaczer
  • Trust Exercise by Susan Choi
  • Never, Not Ever! by Beatrice Alemagna
  • Ruby Bridges’ This is Your Time
  • We Are Inevitable by Gail Forman

Tags

The RoundtableBook Pickschatham bookstorebook reivews
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    9/8/21 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, UAlbany lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    9/13/21 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Counter-terrorism expert and bestselling author Malcolm Nance, and Political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    8/31/21 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Adjunct Professor and investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, Political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    9/3/21/ RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Albany Law School professor and Director of the Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
Load More