Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore
Sharon Wienberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
- The Maidens, by Alex Michaelides
- A Murderous Summer at Bard by Glenda Ruby Gaudy Night by Dorothy Sayers
- The Secret History by Donna Tartt
- Dear Committee Members by Julie Schumacher
- The Mathematician’s Shiva by Stuart Rojstaczer
- Trust Exercise by Susan Choi
- Never, Not Ever! by Beatrice Alemagna
- Ruby Bridges’ This is Your Time
- We Are Inevitable by Gail Forman