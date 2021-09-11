© 2021
The Roundtable

Roundtable Panel The Week In Review: Episode 44

Published September 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing important issues from the week.

Music in this week's show is "Reclamation" by Brandee Younger from her album "Somewhere Different" (Impulse! Records).

