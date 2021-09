Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing the most important issues of the week.

Music in this episode the title track of Brandee Younger's new album "Somewhere Different."