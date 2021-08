Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue (or fill-in Ray Graf or David Guistina — as is the case this week) are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events.

On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing the most important issues of the week.