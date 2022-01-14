Any Questions #529: "Same Starts"

Last week's challenge

Start with the last name of a living popular American writer. Change one letter to a I and you can rearrange the letters to name the type of writing this author is famous for. What are the words?

Answer: If you start with SEDARIS, you can spell DIARIES.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: SAME STARTS

On-air questions: We're a couple of weeks into the new year, a time when many people decide to make a new start. Unfortunately, our questions this week haven't embraced that spirit of change: each question has a two-word answer and both words will start with the same letter.

1. What comic strip character, whose real name is Patricia Reichardt, debuted on August 22, 1966 in a strip where she asks if a boy named Linus is cute?

2. What was designed by John Augustus Roebling, opened on May 24, 1883, and was at the time of its opening the longest span of its type in the world until a similar structure located a mile or so to its north surpassed it by two meters?

3. What term for a hidden message or image applies literally to objects that can be seen in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, owing to the cast and crew not finding everything they hid during an on-set hunt?

4. The song “Bohemian Rhapsody” reached the number-one position on the UK singles chart in November of 1975. Nine weeks later, it was knocked out of the top spot by a song with a title that is in the lyrics of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” What song is it?

5. The international rules for what game state that one of the main pieces of equipment must weigh 2.7 grams, have a diameter of 40 millimeters, and must rebound to a height between 24 and 26 centimeters when dropped onto a steel block from a height of 305 millimeters?

Extra credit

1. Who was the first player to be signed in the WNBA, where she played for the Houston Comets for 11 seasons, during which she became the first three-time WNBA MVP?

2. What two words fill in the blanks in this explanation from a mid-1980s to early 1990s game show: “But, be careful, because they can always ___ ___ you back for four times the amount, and then you either have to answer that question or take the physical challenge.”

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase MATCHING LETTERS. Rearrange the letters to spell an eight-letter word for something found in the human body and a seven-letter word for what you might do with that body part so you don't injure it. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Peppermint Patty

2. Brooklyn Bridge

3. Easter egg

4. "Mamma Mia"

5. Table tennis

Extra credit

1. Sheryl Swoopes

2. Double dare