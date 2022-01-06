Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase LEFTOVER QUESTIONS. Change one letter to an A and you can rearrange the letters to spell a five-letter word for a type of writing, a six-letter adjective that might apply to that writing, and a six-letter word for things you might find in that writing. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the F to an A, you can spell NOVEL, SATIRE and QUOTES.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “New,” “Year”

On-air questions: OK, Mike: tonight is our first show of 2022. I hope your resolutions, if you made any, are still intact and that first weigh-in of the new year wasn’t a total disaster. In honor of the new year, each correct answer tonight will include either the word “new” or “year.”

1. Just two countries in the world have the world “new” in their names. One is New Zealand. The other nation’s name includes a different word that appears in the name of three other countries. What is it?

2. In the title of a memoir published in 2005 about the aftermath of the death of fellow writer John Gregory Dunne, her husband, how does Joan Didion describe her many months of grieving?

3. On the market for just 79 days in 1985, what consumer product returned to shelves in 2019 as a promotional tie-in for season three of the Netflix smash “Stranger Things?”

4. After originally reading for the role of Bart, what actress and podcaster has been the voice of Lisa Simpson since the family was nothing more than an interstitial cartoon on “The Tracey Ullman Show” in 1987?

5. What 2002 Martin Scorsese epic pits the Protestant Confederation of American Natives against the Dead Rabbits and garnered one of three Best Actor Oscar nominations Daniel Day-Lewis did not win?

This week's challenge

Start with the last name of a living popular American writer. Change one letter to a I and you can rearrange the letters to name the type of writing this author is famous for. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Papua New Guinea (north of Australia; the other Guinea countries are Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau)

2. “The Year of Magical Thinking” (The book later became a stage play and Didion died at age 87 two days before this past Christmas)

3. New Coke (According to Coca-Cola, the relaunch required scouring analog archives to recreate the logo and pinpoint the slightly different color red used for the product)

4. Yeardley Smith (Smith says her favorite character other than Lisa is Maggie, who “says so much in her silence – almost more than all of us say in all of our paragraphs of dialogue.”

5. “Gangs of New York” (Day-Lewis portrays William “The Butcher” Cutting but lost to Adrien Brody for “The Pianist”)