Any Questions #524: "Thanksgiving Break"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase CHANGE THE TIME. Change one letter to a W and you can spell a seven-letter word for a type of cat and a six-letter word for a sound a cat makes. What are the words?

Answer: If you change a T to a W, you can spell CHEETAH and MEWING.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THANKSGIVING BREAK

On-air questions: OK, Mike, next Friday we’ll be off for the Thanksgiving holiday, so this is our last show for a bit. It’s a time of mashed potatoes, stuffing, “Alice’s Restaurant,” and Christmas shopping. In honor of this much-needed holiday, today we’ll have a Thanksgiving break of our own. Every correct answer will begin with TH. You figure out the rest.

1. “The Dark World,” “Ragnorak” and the forthcoming “Love and Thunder” are all sequels to what 2011 film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Kenneth Branagh?

2. Renamed to its current name in 1939, meaning “land of the free, what is the only UN member state that fits today’s category?

3. Written by Bertolt Brecht and featuring music by Kurt Weill, a stage show that debuted in 1928 and features characters like Jenny and Macheath has what unit of currency in its title?

4. In the opening track on “Born to Run,” Bruce Springsteen sings “these two lanes will take us anywhere,” including what title location?

5. Of all American presidents, only two had a first name that fits tonight’s category, and none in the past century. Name them.

Extra credit

1. After appearing in films like “W.,” “Crash” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” what London-born actress perhaps best known for her time on “Westworld” announced in 2021 she was adding a W back to her name?

2. What company founded in 1983 to develop high-fidelity audio for movie theaters and the like was spun off from Lucasfilm in 2002?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase LEFTOVER DESSERTS. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word phrase that we understand does NOT apply to the people at the first Thanksgiving. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. “Thor” (and as a bonus fact, both Chris and Liam Hemsworth auditioned for the title role, which went to Chris)

2. Thailand (Thailand remains the only Southeast Asian country that was never colonized by a European nation)

3. The Threepenny Opera (And Lotte Lenya won a 1956 Tony for her off-Broadway performance in it, the only time such an exception has been made)

4. “Thunder Road” (this is Springsteen’s second-most performed song live, 14 behind “Born to Run,” which has been played 1, 475 times)

5. Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt

Extra credit

1. Thandiwe Newton

2. THX (named after Lucas’ 1971 directorial debut THX 1138)