Any Questions #523: "Day"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase EARLY VOTING. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word phrase that might be seen on a Capital Region road sign. What is the phrase?

Answer: LEAVING TROY.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: A “DAY” FOR TRIVIA

On-air questions: OK, Ian: this past weekend, we marked the end of Daylight Saving Time and returned to Standard Time by setting our clocks one hour back. Since we’ve been saving all this daylight for the last 8 months, let’s spend a bit of it this week: each correct answer will contain the word “day”.

1. What holiday, usually celebrated in Mexico on November 1 and 2, was the inspiration for the 2017 Pixar film Coco and is being celebrated at a parade in the opening sequence of the 2015 James Bond film Spectre?

2. In the late 1980s, who was, along with other young actors including Colin Firth, Tim Roth, Gary Oldman, and Rupert Everett, part of a group who achieved success in Hollywood and dubbed “the Brit Pack”?

3. What actress’ name fills in the blank in these lyrics from the song “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” from Grease: “Watch it! Hey, I'm _____ / I was not brought up that way”?

4. The version that premiered in 1975 starred Bonnie Franklin as divorced mother Ann Romano raising two daughters. The 2017-2020 version starred Justina Machado as Penelope Francisca del Carmen Riera Inclán Ruiz Maribona de Alvarez, a single mother and U.S. Army Nurse Corps veteran raising her daughter and son. What is the shared title of these two television series?

5. What is the ten-word title of the 1972 children’s book by Judith Viorst whose three sequels are titled Alexander, Who Used to be Rich Last Sunday; Alexander, Who's Not (Do You Hear Me? I Mean It!) Going to Move; and Alexander, Who's Trying His Best to Be the Best Boy Ever?

Extra credit

1. Who was nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award in 2021 for her portrayal of the title character in the biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday?

2. What 1986 film was John Hughes talking about when he said “I really wanted to capture as much of Chicago as I could. Not just in the architecture and landscape, but the spirit.”

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase CHANGE THE TIME. Change one letter to a W and you can spell a seven-letter word for a type of cat and a six-letter word for a sound a cat makes. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Day of the Dead

2. Daniel Day-Lewis

3. Doris Day

4. One Day at a Time

5. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Extra credit

1. Andra Day

2. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off