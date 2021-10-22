Any Questions #520: "Reese's Pieces"

Last week's challenge

Start with the words SENATOR and FLAME. Rearrange the letters to spell the eight-letter name of a city where a Major League Baseball team used to be located and a four-letter word that you often hear at a baseball game. What are the words?

Answer: MONTREAL, SAFE.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: REESE’S PIECES

On-air questions: It’s just about that time of year: Halloween. It’s the season of haunted hay rides, candy corn, trick-or-treating, fake spider webs, and Jamie Lee Curtis. In honor of All Hallows' Eve, I’m putting out the candy dish tonight with some Reese’s Pieces. Every correct answer tonight can be spelled from letters in the words Reese’s Pieces.

1. Common bonds: Mel B and Mel C, Indonesia’s Maluku Islands, and a company with the ad campaign “Smell like a man, man.”

2. Among the first five tracks on the album Radiohead: The Best Of, what is missing from this list? “Just,” “Paranoid Android,” “Karma Police,” and “No Surprises”

3. With a larger hand guard and stiffer blade, which of the three fencing weapons weighs approximately 27 ounces for full-body duels?

4. Originally premiering in 1997 on ABC and running for 65 episodes, what animated Saturday morning series featuring characters like T.J., Vince, Spinelli and Mikey returned for feature-length films like “School’s Out” and “Taking the Fifth Grade” ?

5. Buried in Concord’s Old North Cemetery, what one-term president only had a vice president for six weeks, because William Rufus King died of tuberculosis without ever carrying out any official duties?

This week's challenge

Start with the name of a common Halloween candy. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a four-letter religious observance and a four-letter part of that observance. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Spice (Spice Girls, The Spice Islands, and Old Spice)

2. Creep (According to Setlist.FM, “Creep” is the group’s sixth-most performed song despite a seven-year break between 2009 and 2016)

3. Epee (the other fencing weapons are the foil and the saber; with the epee, you can only score a hit using the tip of the blade)

4. “Recess” (Among the voice actors on Recess was the great Pamela Adlon, who also voiced Bobby Hill on “King of the Hill”)

5. Pierce (King is the highest-ranking Alabamian in American history, and is the only vice president to be sworn in on foreign soil; he was trying to recover in Cuba on inauguration day)