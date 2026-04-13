Springfield City Council set to meet amid high tensions

As the Springfield City Council meets again Monday night, councilors will do so on the heels of a heated back-and-forth that nearly ended with an officer intervening.

Last time the City Council met, a debate over a street discontinuance took a raucous turn.

Approving the item would have meant the city abandoning a plot of land on Cloverdale Street to its abutters. One of them is likely to build a new mosque on the land, across from an older mosque that's been adding community members, which officials say has led to parking issues.

Ward 6 Councilor Victor Davila, whose district includes the parcel, said the project is needed, but upon learning the neighborhood civic association may not have weighed in on the matter, he asked the item be referred to a subcommittee.

It ultimately was, but not before Davila appeared to allegedly violate a rule governing how many questions a councilor can ask in some circumstances.

Council President Tracye Whitfield attempted to enforce the relatively-new policy, which spurred a heated back-and-forth that, at one point, had Whitfield calling for a police officer stationed in the council chambers.

Davila and Whitfield yelled over each other as other councilmembers asked for a recess. Davila returned for the rest of the meeting after the recess was called.

Davila has been one of Whitfield's larger critics, requesting she step down from the president's role earlier this year after she was involved in a conflict-of-interest controversy.

Audio for this story was provided by Focus Springfield