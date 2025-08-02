Previously-fired Amherst, Mass. school counselor says she'll return after reinstatement order

A counselor fired from an Amherst, Mass., school after allegedly misgendering students and other allegations will return to work, following a recent ruling.

Delinda Dykes announced this week that she will return to Amherst Regional Middle School, two years after she was dismissed.

Dykes had been subject of a Title IX investigation and a student newspaper exposé accusing her and other staff of misgendering students, inappropriate comments and more.

Maintaining her innocence, Dykes went on to challenge her dismissal.

As a result, an arbitrator ordered Dykes be reinstated earlier this month after finding faults with her firing. Among other issues, the arbitrator concluded a Title IX investigation did not substantiate all of the initial allegations against Dykes, and that of those it did substantiate, not all were proven during arbitration.

A copy of the full decision can be found here.

Reviewing the ruling, Superintendent Dr. Xiomara Herman says it was clear “procedural deficiencies,” including “the lack of documented progressive discipline, limited evidentiary records, and the absence of key witnesses during arbitration” contributed to the decision.

Herman, along with members of the school committee and district staff, have said systemic changes were being pursued to avoid a repeat of events.

Students, parents and advocates voiced their concern at a recent school committee meeting over Dykes's reinstatement, with some going as far as to say the counselor should not be allowed near students again.

In a release sent to media outlets, Dykes said the arbitrator's decision was a "start in the process of my full vindication."

"Many have continued to make false and harmful allegations about me," the statement shared by her attorney read. "Let me be clear, I am innocent. I deeply share everyone's concern about the safety and well-being of all students, including those who identify as LGBTQIA+ and I will never waver in my commitment to help all students."

Her full statement can be found here.