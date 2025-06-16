WAMC Sports Report 6/16/25: Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to the Giants in a blockbuster deal

The Boston Red Sox have traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a blockbuster deal. The Giants sent right-hander Jordan Hicks, lefty Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and minor league righty Jose Bello to the Red Sox for the 28-year-old designated hitter, who had bristled at his demotion from third base this year. Devers is one of baseball’s most feared sluggers. He is batting .272 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 73 games after he connected for a solo drive in Boston’s 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees.

Brayan Bello struck out eight over seven innings, Rafael Devers homered and Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 2-0 for a three-game sweep that extended their winning streak to five. Trevor Story added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who have won five straight over the Yankees since losing their first meeting this year. The Red Sox made a blockbuster trade later in the day, sending Devers to the San Francisco Giants. New York was swept in a series for the first time this year. The Yankees’ four runs matched their fewest in a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Mets 0

Shane Baz combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat New York 9-0 to complete the first three-game series sweep of the Mets this season. Baz allowed three hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings while striking out six and throwing a career-high 106 pitches. He held the Mets hitless in 12 plate appearances with runners on base. Jonathan Aranda’s two-run double in the fifth off Max Kranick blew open the game for the Rays, who outscored the Mets 24-9 in the series. New York pitchers walked a season-high nine.

Philadelphia 11 Toronto 4

Nick Castellanos hit a grand slam, Zack Wheeler pitched six strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-4 victory. Alec Bohm also went deep and Otto Kemp had four hits and two RBIs for Philadelphia, which has won five of six. Ernie Clement had three hits and Will Robertson, making his major league debut, had one of three RBIs for Toronto. Wheeler allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out nine and walking none. Philadelphia’s ace right-hander fanned the side in both the second and third innings.

Cincinnati 8 Detroit 4

Baltimore 11 L.A. Angels 2

Houston 2 Minnesota 1

Athletics 3 Kansas City 2

Seattle 6 Cleveland 0

Miami 3 Washington 1

Colorado 10 Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 8 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 4

Shohei Ohtani is going to be the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night against San Diego, 21 months after the two-way star had elbow surgery. The Dodgers made the announcement after their 5-4 win over San Francisco. Ohtani likely will be used as an opener as the NL West leaders kick off a four-game set against the visiting Padres. Ohtani has not pitched in a game since Aug. 23, 2023, when he got hurt during a start for the Los Angeles Angels against Cincinnati. He had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, and is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023.

Texas 2 Chicago White Sox 1

U.S. OPEN

J.J. Spaun turned a miserable day into an unforgettable finish in the U.S. Open. It was wet and nasty at Oakmont. Five players were tied for the lead with an hour to go. Spaun delivered two shots now part of U.S Open lore. He hit driver onto the green at the par-4 17th to set up birdie and the lead. Needing two putts from 65 feet for the win, Spaun made the longest putt all week at Oakmont for a birdie-birdie finish and a 72. He won by two shots over Robert MacIntyre. He was the only player under par.

Sam Burns and Adam Scott started the last round of the U.S. Open in the final group, one shot separating them in first and second place. They wrapped up the waterlogged action at Oakmont as pure also-rans. They were victimized by bad breaks, bad shots and an inability to handle the rain the way J.J. Spaun did in the group ahead of them to win the title. Burns shot 8-over 78 to tie for seventh. Scott had a 79 to tie for 12th.

Robert MacIntyre shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to finish the U.S. Open at 1 over — two strokes behind winner J.J. Spaun. MacIntyre was seven strokes back of leader Sam Burns at the beginning of the day. He actually made up 10 shots on Burns but couldn’t outlast Spaun. Arnold Palmer is still the only U.S. Open winner to come from seven strokes behind in the final round. He did it in 1960 at Cherry Hills. MacIntyre settled for sole possession of second place.

Famed Oakmont bared its teeth on the back nine at the U.S. Open. Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz and Viktor Hovland were part of a large group of players who found themselves in the mix during the final round. All three had their issues with the brawny course. Hatton's chances ended when his drive on the 17th hole got caught up in the rough above a bunker. A wayward drive on the 15th cost Ortiz. Hovland hovered all day but couldn't make the putts necessary to keep up with winner J.J. Spaun.

LPGA

Carlota Ciganda birdied the final two holes to win the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory in more than 8 1/2 years, while Lexi Thompson had two late bogeys to dash her bid to end a long drought of her own. Ciganda hit to a foot to set up her birdie on the par-4 17th, then made a 4-foot comebacker on the par-5 18th to avoid a playoff with playing partner Hye-Jin Choi. Ciganda shot a 5-under 67 — her fourth straight round in the 60s — to finish at 16-under 272. The 35-year-old Spanish player won for the first time since the 2016 Lorena Ochoa Invitational. Thompson had a 70 to tie for fourth.

NBA FINALS

The NBA Finals resume tonight between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder in game five at 8:30 with the series tied at 2 games apiece. The ratings are down for these NBA Finals, as was expected. Oklahoma City vs. Indiana is a small-market series and the numbers reflect exactly that, with viewership down about 20% from last season and on pace for the poorest TV turnout since the bubble finals in 2020. Don’t blame the Thunder and Pacers for that. It’s been a back-and-forth over the first four games — and now, a best-of-three will decide the NBA title.

NHL

Coach Kris Knoblauch is not sure whether Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers when they face elimination in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida against the Panthers Tuesday night at 8. The defending champion Panthers have no such uncertainty at the most important position in hockey. Sergei Bobrovsky has been in net for 63 playoff games in a row going back to the first round in 2023, and Tuesday night is expected to be his 64th. That consistency is a big reason Florida is on the cusp of a second consecutive title, while Edmonton stares down another summer of questions.

Shane Van Gisbergen once again mastered a new track. This time the iconic Mexico City road course, where he won NASCAR’s first Cup Series points-paying race outside the United States of the modern era. The New Zealander led 60 laps at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez to earn his first Cup victory since he won in his NASCAR debut at the inaugural 2023 street course race in Chicago That victory changed his career trajectory and Van Gisbergen left Australia V8 Supercars, where he was a multiple champion, for a full-time move to NASCAR. The win earned Van Gisbergen an automatic spot in NASCAR's playoffs.

WNBA

Chicago 78 Connecticut 66

Atlanta 89 Washington 56

Phoenix 76 Las Vegas 70

