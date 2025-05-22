WAMC Sports Report 5/22/25: Pacers tie it on Haliburton's jumper at buzzer, then beat Knicks 138-135 in OT of East finals Game 1

NBA

Indiana 138 New York 135 OT

Tyrese Haliburton tied it with a long jumper that bounced high off the back of the rim and in as time expired in regulation, then the Indiana Pacers went on to finish off their stunning rally by beating the New York Knicks 138-135 in overtime Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks led by 14 points with under 3 minutes remaining in regulation, but Aaron Nesmith brought the Pacers back with a flurry of late 3-pointers. Haliburton hoped he had won it with another, but replay confirmed his toe was on the line and it was a 2-pointer that tied it at 125. Andrew Nembhard eventually made the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds remaining in OT. Game 2 is Friday night in New York

The case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simple. He’s the best player on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that had the best record this season and set a league mark for margin of victory. If that wasn’t enough, he also won the scoring title. That’s an MVP year. Gilgeous-Alexander was announced Wednesday as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, his first time winning the award. It’s now seven straight years that a player born outside the U.S. won MVP, extending the longest such streak in league history.

NHL

Dallas 6 Edmonton 3

Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals in a 5:26 span early in the third period and the Dallas Stars opened their Western Conference final rematch against the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-3 victory Wednesday night. Dallas began the third period with a two-goal deficit and a man advantage from a penalty that carried over from the second. Heiskanen scored 32 seconds in, Granlund tied it and Duchene put the Stars ahead to stay with a second-effort score that made it 4-3. Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist for the Stars. Esa Lindell added a empty-netter that went almost the entire length of the ice. Game 2 is Friday night in Dallas.

The Dallas Stars aren’t getting shut out on the power play in the Western Conference final against Edmonton this time. Dallas had three power-play goals in a game-turning 5:26 span early in the third period of their 6-3 series-opening victory Wednesday. It comes a year after going 0 for 14 in six playoff games against the Oilers. Miro Heiskanen scored the first power-play goal only 32 seconds into the third period. Mikael Granlund tied it 3, and Matt Duchene put the Stars ahead to stay. Dallas is only the second team since 1934, when power-play goals were first officially tracked, to have three of them in the opening six minutes of a playoff period.

MLB

N.Y. Mets 5 Boston 1

Brett Baty hit a two-run single to break a seventh-inning tie and help the New York Mets avert a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 5-1. Baty also singled home Mark Vientos in the first to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Francisco Lindor had a solo homer in the ninth as New York won for just the second time in seven games. Jarren Duran hit a long fly ball to the warning track in right field with the bases loaded in the fifth inning for a sacrifice fly that gave Boston its only run.

N.Y. Yankees 4 Texas 3

Jasson Domínguez homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally the New York Yankees a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers. Jake Burger hit two solo homers and Sam Haggerty added a solo shot in the seventh inning to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead. New York’s Cody Bellinger homered off Jacob deGrom leading off the bottom of the inning and Aaron Judge added a game-tying RBI single against Texas closer Luke Jackson in the eighth. With one out in the ninth, Domínguez hit a 2-0 pitch off Jackson (0-4) into the second deck at Yankee Stadium.

Toronto 14 San Diego 0

Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam in a seven-run eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the San Diego Padres 14-0 on Wednesday night. Nathan Lukes’ two-run homer gave Toronto the lead in the fifth before the Blue Jays racked up 12 runs in the seventh and eighth. Bo Bichette drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the seventh and added an RBI single in the eighth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each had an RBI single before pinch-hitter Jonatan Clase added a two-run double in the five-run seventh. Addison Barger drove in a run with a double and Ernie Clement had an RBI single. Kevin Gausman (4-4) struck out nine and gave up just three hits over seven.

Detroit 5 St. Louis 1

Spencer Torkelson had a pair of hits, walked twice and drove in a run to help the Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 for Detroit’s 15th win in its past 20 games. Brant Hurter allowed one hit in three scoreless innings in his second career start, and Chase Lee followed with two scoreless innings to earn his first major league win as the Tigers used six pitchers in a bullpen game. Andre Pallante allowed three runs and four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Baltimore 8 Milwaukee 4

Adley Rutschman hit a three-run homer to highlight Baltimore’s four-run outburst in the 11th inning as the Orioles snapped an eight-game skid by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4. Baltimore ended its longest losing streak since August 2021, when it dropped 19 straight games. Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino earned his first win in his fifth game since the firing of Brandon Hyde. Milwaukee had tied the game on Caleb Durbin’s two-out RBI single in the ninth against Félix Bautista.

Kansas City 8 San Francisco 4

Salvador Perez had three hits including a two-run homer, Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals got their offense going in a 8-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants. The Royals had scored three runs or fewer in their previous seven games and were held to four runs or fewer in 42 of their first 50 games. Kansas City led 3-1 in the top of the fourth when Perez hit an opposite field homer off Giants starter Logan Webb (5-4). Matt Chapman, Patrick Bailey and Heliot Ramos homered for San Francisco.

Tampa Bay 8 Houston 4

Yandy Díaz hit a three-run homer, among Tampa Bay’s four home runs in the game, and the Rays beat the Houston Astros 8-4 to win their three-game series. Díaz’s shot in the bottom of the eighth followed Josh Lowe and Brandon Lowe homering back-to-back in the fifth and Curtis Mead’s first of the season in the fourth. All four homers were hit off Hunter Brown, who had allowed just two homers in his nine previous starts. Taj Bradley, who gave up a two-run homer to Isaac Paredes in the first, went six innings, allowing just those two runs.

Minnesota 6 Cleveland 5

Kody Clemens doubled home the game-winning run with two out in the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-5 in the resumption of a suspended game. Clemens lashed a pitch from Cade Smith into left-center to score pinch runner Ryan Fitzgerald from second base. The teams played three innings on Monday before a second rain delay led to the umpires suspending play for the night. Heavy rain fell on the Twin Cities all day Tuesday, forcing an additional postponement to Wednesday. Clemens also tripled and drove in two runs. Jhoan Duran picked up the victory despite blowing his first save of the season.

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 1

Gavin Williams pitched six strong innings and José Ramírez had three more hits to extend his hitting streak to 14 games as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1. Steven Kwan was 3 for 5 with two doubles and Carlos Santana added his second home run of the day in the eighth inning as the Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak by earning a split on the day. Earlier Wednesday, the Twins won the completion of a suspended game 6-5 on Kody Clemens’ walk-off double. Williams finished with six strikeouts against two walks and two hits in six innings. He’s 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four May starts.

Seattle 6 Chicago White Sox 5

Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to put Seattle ahead and the Mariners topped the Chicago White Sox 6-5 for their fifth win in six games. With Seattle trailing 5-4, Rowdy Tellez greeted reliever Mike Vasil (2-2) with a single. Taveras drove Vasil’s next pitch to the right-center bleachers for his second hit of the game. Cal Raleigh hit his 16th homer, tying New York's Aaron Judge for the AL lead, doubled and walked twice. Julio Rodriquez hit a three-run homer for AL West-leading Seattle. Chicago’s Lenyn Sosa and Joshua Palacios hit consecutive homers in the fourth. Tim Elko added his third homer in 10 games since being recalled from the minors.

L.A. Angels 10 Athletics 5

Logan O’Hoppe hit two home runs and drove in three runs, Jo Adell and Zach Neto also homered and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics 10-5 on Wednesday night for their season-high sixth straight victory. O’Hoppe led off the fourth with his second homer of the game, third in two nights and 13th of the season, just before Adell hit his sixth. Neto’s two-run homer in the third, his eighth, gave the Angels the lead for good at 4-3. The Angels had five two-run innings. Taylor Ward had three hits, including a triple and double. Jorge Soler had three hits, with two doubles and two RBIs. Reliever Héctor Neris (2-1) got the win. The Athletics have lost a season-high eight in a row.

NFL

NFL owners narrowly failed to pass a proposal to prohibit the tush push. The fate of the short-yardage strategy was on the agenda at their spring meetings. The ban on offensive players from pushing, pulling, lifting, grasping or encircling a runner was supported by a 22-10 vote, according to a person with knowledge of the proceedings, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because details weren’t made public. That’s two short of the three-quarters majority required by league bylaws. Health and safety committees for the players and owners and the league’s competition committee all unanimously recommended the proposal.

The Buffalo Bills 2025 training camp at St. John Fisher University will no longer be seen by just Western New Yorkers, but the entire country. According to HBO, the Buffalo Bills will be featured on the network's reality sports docuseries “Hard Knocks: Training Camp.” The series, which has been running since 2001 in conjunction with NFL Films, follows a select team throughout its training camp in preparation for the upcoming season. This will be the first time the Bills have been selected to take part in the series.

The organizers of the Los Angeles Olympics remain optimistic that Major League Baseball will find a way to join the NFL in sending the world’s best athletes in their respective sports to the 2028 Games. LA28 president and chairman Casey Wasserman said he has been in close contact with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about the decision that must be made by both the league and the players’ union on whether to send players to the Olympics in the middle of the 2028 MLB season. There’s no current timetable for the decision. Wasserman says MLB participation is the right thing for everybody involved.

Jim Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts’ owner who leveraged the popularity of Peyton Manning into a new stadium and a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday at age 65. Pete Ward, Irsay’s longtime right-hand man and the teams chief operating officer, made the announcement in a statement from the team. He said Irsay died peacefully in his sleep. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” Ward said. “Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them."

WNBA

Minnesota 85 Dallas 81

Phoenix 89 Los Angeles 86

Golden State 76 Washington 74

Paige Bueckers admired the Minnesota Lynx as a kid while cheering on each of the four WNBA championships that played a part in her ascension to becoming the first overall pick in the draft last month. Beating the Lynx might be a different story for Bueckers. Her Dallas Wings have lost to Minnesota twice in the first five days of the season. That included her WNBA debut in Dallas and her first homecoming game as a pro. She had 12 points, 10 assists and three steals in the 85-81 defeat on Wednesday by the Lynx.

INDYCAR

Roger Penske has fired team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer in the wake of an Indianapolis 500 cheating scandal. Penske said in a statement Wednesday that “nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams.” Two-time defending Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden and teammate Will Power were found to have an illegally modified part on their cars ahead of Sunday’s final round of qualifications for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

