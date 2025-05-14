© 2025
Mass. Gov. Healey announces hiring freeze amid concern about federal cuts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published May 14, 2025 at 2:23 PM EDT
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) speaks with reporters after addressing the Springfield Regional Chamber's Outlook lunch on March 10, 2023.
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) speaks with reporters after addressing the Springfield Regional Chamber's Outlook lunch on March 10, 2023.

As President Trump and Republicans in Congress seek to approve a budget that includes drastic cuts to federal programs, the Democratic governor of Massachusetts has announced a hiring freeze.

Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday said she would implement the freeze across the entire executive branch effective on May 27. She calls it a “proactive step” to manage funding ahead of the new fiscal year.

In a statement, Healey blamed funding cuts and tariffs for causing “economic damage and instability.” Healey’s office says public safety officers and direct care providers will be exempted from the hiring freeze.
