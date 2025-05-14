Mass. Gov. Healey announces hiring freeze amid concern about federal cuts

As President Trump and Republicans in Congress seek to approve a budget that includes drastic cuts to federal programs, the Democratic governor of Massachusetts has announced a hiring freeze.

Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday said she would implement the freeze across the entire executive branch effective on May 27. She calls it a “proactive step” to manage funding ahead of the new fiscal year.

In a statement, Healey blamed funding cuts and tariffs for causing “economic damage and instability.” Healey’s office says public safety officers and direct care providers will be exempted from the hiring freeze.