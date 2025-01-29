Democratic write-in candidate appears to hold narrow lead in special election for Saratoga Springs DPW post

The Democratic write-in candidate was narrowly leading after Tuesday’s special election for Saratoga Springs Public Works Commissioner. Interim Commissioner Hank Kuczynski was facing Republican nominee Chuck Marshall for the right to serve for the rest of the year.

Marshall was the only candidate whose name appeared on the ballot after a dispute over the election timeline wound up in court.

According to the Saratoga County Board of Elections, as of late Tuesday, there were 1,774 write-in votes, while Marshall tallied 1,738.

With the results so close, legal challenges are possible.