WAMC Sports Report 1/27/25: Bills play Chiefs down to the wire, only to come up short of Super Bowl

NFL

The Buffalo Bills once again had their season ended by their biggest nemesis in the playoffs. Buffalo lost 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game last night. It was the fourth time in the last five seasons that Kansas City has ended the Bills' postseason run, and two of them have been for the conference title. Now, the Chiefs are headed to New Orleans to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on February 9th, and the Bills will head into the offseason wondering what it will take to finally beat Kansas City and get back to the game for the first time since January 1994.

Patrick Mahomes accounted for three touchdowns and the Kansas City defense made big stops at key moments to help the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 on Sunday night and reach the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season. Now, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles and try to become the first team ever to hoist three straight Lombardi Trophies. Harrison Butker gave them the lead with his field goal with 3:33 left, and the Kansas City defense stopped Josh Allen and Co. on fourth down, allowing the Chiefs offense to run out the clock on their ninth consecutive playoff victory.

Speaking of the Eagles, Saquon Barkley dashed 60 yards for a touchdown on Philadelphia's first play and finished with 118 yards and three scores, Jalen Hurts rushed for three TDs and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hurts and the Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, and this time Barkley is along for the ride. Philadelphia will play former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on February 9th.

Taylor Swift is likely headed to her second straight Super Bowl. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning superstar returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and watched her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game. Swift and Kelce began dating last season and they smooched on the field after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight Super Bowl title. Now the Chiefs will try to win their third in a row, which no NFL team has ever done.

The Washington Commanders jumped offsides four times in a sequence of five plays while trying to stop Philadelphia’s vaunted tush push. The repeated penalties earned them a warning from the referee that he could award the Eagles a touchdown if the Commanders did it again. Jonathan Allen was flagged twice and Frankie Luvu was flagged twice during the sequence, with Luvu leaping over the Eagles' line on consecutive plays. Referee Shaun Hochuli told the crowd, “Washington has been advised that referees can award a score if this type of behavior happens again.”

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are going for a three-peat in a Super Bowl rematch. This time, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have Saquon Barkley. The Eagles and Chiefs will face off for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Kansas City aims to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Mahomes led Kansas City to a 32-29 win over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, eliminating Buffalo for the fourth time in five years.

A car has hit and injured three pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game. The Philadelphia Police Department says a driver is in custody and the collision does not immediately appear to be intentional. Multiple news reports citing police says the victims suffered nonlifethreatening injuries. News reports say the car struck the large crowd near the historic Center City area around 9:30 p.m. after the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 and will face the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

NHL

Artturi Lehkonen scored the tiebreaking goal with 14.7 seconds left and Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 5-4. Defenseman Cale Makar scored twice and assisted on the winning goal while Jack Drury and Juuso Parssinen also scored for the Avalanche, who won for the first time since acquiring Martin Necas and Drury in a trade Friday that sent top Colorado scorer Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes. Necas and Avalanche captain Nathan MacKinnon each had two assists.

Claude Giroux broke a third-period tie and added an assist, rookie Leevi Merilainen made 34 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat Utah 3-1 on Sunday night. Giroux gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 7:33 and helped set up Brady Tkachuk’s goal with 6:38 remaining. Tim Stutzle also assisted on both goals. Ottawa was coming off a 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday night. Ridly Greig opened the scoring for Ottawa with a short-handed goal with 7:44 left in the second period. Clayton Keller tied it 1:36 later. Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots for Utah, which closed a three-game trip with its second straight loss.

Gabriel Vilardi had two goals and two assists, Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-2. Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets. Eric Comrie had 20 saves to help Winnipeg win its third straight and sixth in the last eight games. MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames, who had won three straight. Dan Fladar finished with 22 saves.

Jared Spurgeon, Joel Eriksson Ek and Frederick Gaudreau scored to help the Minnesota Wild top the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2. Matt Boldy had three assists for Minnesota in the opener of a five-game trip. The Wild had lost five of six. Chicago was limited to five shots on goal before rallying in the third period. Seth Jones scored on a power play and Frank Nazar added his third of the season at 4:16, trimming Minnesota’s lead to one. But the Wild held on in the final minutes, and Marcus Foligno closed it out with an empty-netter with 1:42 left.

Adin Hill made 32 saves, Tanner Pearson had his first game-winning goal of the season and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Sunday night. The Golden Knights came in losers of seven of their last nine and got a much-needed victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions to open their three-game homestand. Brayden McNabb, Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl also scored for Vegas, and Nic Roy had three assists. Anton Lundell scored for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 22 shots. The Golden Knights reclaimed sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division, moving a point in front of Edmonton.

TENNIS

It's hard to watch the way Jannik Sinner plays tennis and not think of Novak Djokovic. Of all the praise bestowed on Sinner after he won his second consecutive Australian Open championship, and third Grand Slam title overall, nothing felt as significant as the comparison made by runner-up Alexander Zverev on Sunday. Facing Sinner, particularly on hard courts, reminds Zverev a lot of trying to solve the challenge presented by none other than 24-time major champion Djokovic. Sinner beat (Alexander) Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 at Melbourne Park (to win his second straight Australian Open title). That made the No. 1-ranked Sinner 80-6 with nine titles since the start of last season.

BASEBALL

The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade for Ryan Pressly, adding the right-hander to the back end of their bullpen in their second major offseason deal with the Houston Astros. Pressly has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the situation, and there is an agreement in place between the teams, pending a review of medical records. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized. The Cubs also acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a multiplayer trade with the Astros in December.

NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-108 on Sunday night. Jalen Williams added 24 points and eight assists, and Isaiah Hartenstein had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help the Thunder rebound from a home loss to Dallas on Thursday night. Oklahoma City is 37-8 overall and 17-5 on the road. Deni Avdija had 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Portland. Portland made things interesting in the final period, cutting it to 93-88 on Anfernee Simons’ free throws. The Thunder countered with a banked 3-pointer from Williams to make it 96-88. A 3-pointer from Alex Caruso made it 105-90.

WNBA

Kelsey Plum is headed to Los Angeles as part of a three-way trade that will send Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday night because no official deal has been announced. Plum helped the Aces win consecutive WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. She averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 assists last season. Loyd had requested a trade out of Seattle last month. The Sparks traded the No. 2 pick in the draft and Li Yueru to Seattle. Los Angeles also received the No. 9 pick. The Aces got the 13th pick in the draft.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE HOCKEY

In college hockey action, Union’s men’s team beat RPI 3-2, while the women’s team lost 3-2 in Mayor’s Cup play. Other Saturday games saw the UMass Minutemen crush Alaska 7-3.

