Berkshire Carousel announces plans to reopen this spring at current Pittsfield location

Opened in 2016, the Berkshire Carousel sputtered out after three seasons and has been closed since 2019. Now, the nonprofit behind it says it will reopen in the coming months. Artist Janet Crawford has volunteered for the project over the past five years.

“I would think it would not be before May," she told WAMC. "There are quite a bit of things that have to- Inspections and licensing, things like that. And also, we have to get organized with our volunteers that will work the weekends. We intend to do weekends, Saturday and Sunday, most likely 12 to 5. So, we need to get organized and get volunteers to fill all of those weekends.”

Crawford says the revamped carousel will remain at its 50 Center Street for at least its first season back in action.