Early voting underway for Saratoga Springs DPW Commissioner special election

Early voting is well underway to decide who will serve as Saratoga Springs’ Public Works Commissioner for the remainder of 2025.

After months of uncertainty over how the city’s second-largest department head would be chosen, voters have been showing up to the polls to fill out a one-candidate ballot.

Republican Chuck Marshall is the only name on the ticket. City Democrats failed to meet the nomination deadline after the Republican County Elections Commissioner balked at a proposed timeline in October.

Interim commissioner Hank Kuczynski, a Democrat, is running a write-in campaign.

Despite freezing temperatures all week, County Board of Elections Commissioner Cassy Bagramian says turnout has been good with nearly 400 votes already cast as of Wednesday morning.

“So that’s, so far, 168 registered Democrats, 148 registered Republicans, 61 no-party,” said Bagramian.

Marshall received the endorsement of the city’s non-partisan One Saratoga group.

Election Day is January 28th.