NY DOT Commissioner outlines governor's plans for Hudson Valley transit improvements

New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a string of investments in Hudson Valley transit as part of her State of the State address Tuesday. The Democrat says she wants to speed up certain trips on the Metro-North Railroad by up to 15 minutes, and bring the “super-express” ride between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central to under 90 minutes.

The plan comes on the heels of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s congestion pricing plan in New York City, which began tolling drivers in lower Manhattan last week. Hochul has faced backlash for supporting the toll, with some lawmakers in the Hudson Valley claiming their constituents don’t have a convenient alternative to get to Manhattan.

WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with Marie Therese Dominguez, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, to learn more about what Hochul’s plan would achieve for Hudson Valley commuters.