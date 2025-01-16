© 2025
NY DOT Commissioner outlines governor's plans for Hudson Valley transit improvements

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published January 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a string of investments in Hudson Valley transit as part of her State of the State address Tuesday. The Democrat says she wants to speed up certain trips on the Metro-North Railroad by up to 15 minutes, and bring the “super-express” ride between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central to under 90 minutes.

The plan comes on the heels of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s congestion pricing plan in New York City, which began tolling drivers in lower Manhattan last week. Hochul has faced backlash for supporting the toll, with some lawmakers in the Hudson Valley claiming their constituents don’t have a convenient alternative to get to Manhattan.

WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with Marie Therese Dominguez, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, to learn more about what Hochul’s plan would achieve for Hudson Valley commuters.
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
