Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo will not seek re-election.

The three-term Republican announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the year.

"I struggled with this decision over the last couple of months," said Zurlo. "I spoke with my family and we all agreed that this is the time to do it. I started at the age of 20 and I'm 70 now, so pretty much 48 out of the 50 years in law enforcement."

Zurlo, who served as a senior criminal investigator at the county sheriff’s office, is a former Stillwater Town Judge.

Zurlo has endorsed undersheriff Jeff Brown to replace him in 2026.