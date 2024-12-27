WAMC Sports Report 12/27/24

The Seattle Seahawks made just enough plays to boost their fading playoff hopes by beating the struggling Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Now, they'll be rooting for the Arizona Cardinals to beat the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

Riq Woolen intercepted Caleb Williams' late pass and the Seahawks squeezed past Chicago 6-3 to hand the Bears their 10th straight loss.

Two sailors on separate boats have been killed in boom accidents two hours apart on a storm-ravaged first night of the annual Sydney to Hobart race, adding to the event’s long history of deaths at sea.

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia in Sydney, which administers the yacht race, said that one sailor each on entrants Flying Fish Arctos and Bowline were killed after being struck by the boom, a large horizontal pole at the bottom of the sail.

Officials later said a sailor was washed overboard on another boat, but was rescued. That crew member was from Hobart yacht Porco Rosso, and he drifted a kilometer from the yacht before being rescued.

Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga is guaranteed $5 million in his one-year contract from the New York Yankees as he returns from Tommy John surgery and could earn up to $10.5 million over two seasons.

Loáisiga gets a $500,000 signing bonus and a $4.5 million salary next season as part of the agreement announced Saturday. Pitching coach Matt Blake said last week the 30-year-old right-hander could return in late April or May from Tommy John surgery last May 1.

© 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.