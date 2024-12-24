WAMC Sports Report 12/24/24: Packers stomp Saints in first shutout of the NFL season, secure playoff berth in 34-0 Monday Night Football win

The Buffalo Sabres can carry the good cheer of ending the longest losing streak in the NHL this season into their holiday break.

Buffalo routed the New York Islanders 7-1 on Monday night, scoring twice in the first, three times in the second and twice more in the third to snap a 13-game (0-10-3) month of futility.

After the win, there was palpable relief heading into the break as the Sabres are off until Saturday, when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin had four assists, the most by a defenseman this season. He stressed that achieving victory is satisfying for the moment, but only a step in a long process ahead.

“We battled for a long time and finally it went our way,’’ said Dahlin, the first Buffalo defenseman with four assists in a game since February 2008. “Now, it’s up to us to keep this thing going.”

The Sabres last won at San Jose, 4-2, on Nov. 23. What followed was a vexing run in which they dropped six one-goal games and were outscored 53-28. The low point was a 5-4 loss to Colorado on Dec. 3 in which Buffalo became the 90th team in NHL history to squander a four-or-more goal lead.

Buffalo is last in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.

With a dominant defense leading the way, the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth by producing their most lopsided win in a decade.

Josh Jacobs gained 107 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown for a sixth straight game as the Packers recorded the first shutout of the NFL season, 34-0 over the hapless New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

“Obviously the goal is Super Bowl,” said quarterback Jordan Love, who went 16 of 28 for 182 yards and a touchdown. “That’s the first step right here, to make the playoffs. Obviously this was a big-time game, to clinch that spot. I’m proud of the way we came out there and handled business.”

Green Bay (11-4) secured its fifth postseason appearance in six years with its first shutout since beating Seattle 17-0 on Nov. 14, 2021. The Saints (5-10) were blanked for the first time since falling 13-0 to San Francisco on Nov. 27, 2022.

The Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas day. The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season. Boston is 4-0 against the Atlantic Division, and Philadelphia is 1-2 against division opponents.

