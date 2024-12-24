© 2024
CDTA announces 2024 Holiday Service

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published December 24, 2024 at 4:04 AM EST
A CDTA bus arrives at Quail Station in Albany.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
A CDTA bus arrives at Quail Station in Albany.

The Capital District Transportation Authority will be running a reduced schedule for the holidays.  

CDTA will be running its Sunday/Holiday schedule on both Christmas and New Year's Days. Spokesperson Emily DeVito says regular service resumes the following day.

"For New Year's Eve, service will be free of charge after 8pm so if you're looking for a ride New Year's Eve, we're really looking to assist with Stop DWI efforts around the capital region. So New Year's Eve, 8pm until New Year's Day, 2am rides will be free of charge for the community, and then on that New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1 2025 service will run again on a Sunday holiday schedule… and then January 2, all service is back to regularly scheduled for the new year,” said Devito. 

DeVito says buses are operating on regular schedules Christmas Eve.
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
