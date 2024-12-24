CDTA announces 2024 Holiday Service

The Capital District Transportation Authority will be running a reduced schedule for the holidays.

CDTA will be running its Sunday/Holiday schedule on both Christmas and New Year's Days. Spokesperson Emily DeVito says regular service resumes the following day.

"For New Year's Eve, service will be free of charge after 8pm so if you're looking for a ride New Year's Eve, we're really looking to assist with Stop DWI efforts around the capital region. So New Year's Eve, 8pm until New Year's Day, 2am rides will be free of charge for the community, and then on that New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1 2025 service will run again on a Sunday holiday schedule… and then January 2, all service is back to regularly scheduled for the new year,” said Devito.

DeVito says buses are operating on regular schedules Christmas Eve.