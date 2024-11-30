NY Sen. Skoufis announces bid for DNC chair

In a video announcement on social media Saturday, the Democrat from the 42nd District describes himself as an "outsider" who has proven Democrats can win in red-leaning districts.

"When you outperform the top of the ticket by 24 percent, you know a thing or two about brass-tacks campaigns," says Skoufis.



Skoufis does not have many connections outside New York and has not been endorsed by any member of the national committee — but he says that could work to his advantage. He says the Democrats need to take a new approach after a tough election year.

"We need to rededicate to a populist message," he says. "And we need to move on from the era of 'hair-on-fire' texts and emails to inclusive and empowering communication that builds relationships, not opt-outs and unsubscribes."

The current DNC Chair, Jamie Harrison, is not seeking reelection. Other candidates who have joined the race include Ken Martin, the chairman of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in Minnesota, and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley. Members are expected to elect a new chair on February 1.