NY Sen. Skoufis announces bid for DNC chair

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 30, 2024 at 2:58 PM EST
New York State Senator James Skoufis
New York State Senator James Skoufis

New York State Senator James Skoufis is running to become the next chair of the Democratic National Committee.

In a video announcement on social media Saturday, the Democrat from the 42nd District describes himself as an "outsider" who has proven Democrats can win in red-leaning districts.

"When you outperform the top of the ticket by 24 percent, you know a thing or two about brass-tacks campaigns," says Skoufis.
 
Skoufis does not have many connections outside New York and has not been endorsed by any member of the national committee — but he says that could work to his advantage. He says the Democrats need to take a new approach after a tough election year.

"We need to rededicate to a populist message," he says. "And we need to move on from the era of 'hair-on-fire' texts and emails to inclusive and empowering communication that builds relationships, not opt-outs and unsubscribes."

The current DNC Chair, Jamie Harrison, is not seeking reelection. Other candidates who have joined the race include Ken Martin, the chairman of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in Minnesota, and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley. Members are expected to elect a new chair on February 1.
