Schoharie crash limo company operator's request to shorten sentence denied

A New York judge has denied a request from the operator of the limousine involved in the October 2018 crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie to shorten his sentence.

Nauman Hussain was convicted of 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter in May 2023.

In a decision Thursday, Presiding Justice Elizabeth Garry wrote, “Although we are cognizant of defendant's limited criminal history and his general compliance with probation, the underlying tragedy cannot be discounted. Twenty people lost their lives because defendant did not wish to inspect, maintain or repair the subject limousine.”

Hussain was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.

In September, prior to Hussain’s appearance before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Hussain’s father, the owner of company Prestige Limousine and a former FBI informant, conducted a round of media interviews for the first time since the crash.

Shahed Hussain told outlets his son was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.