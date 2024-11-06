WAMC Sports Report 11/6/24: Sabres snap 3-game skid with 5-1 win over Senators

NHL

Bowen Byram and Tage Thompson scored 16 seconds apart to open the third period, and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game skid with a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Byram scored twice, JJ Peterka had two goals and an assist and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 37 saves. Ridly Greig converted his own rebound in cutting Buffalo’s lead to 2-1 with 7:31 left in the second period. Linus Ullmark made 29 saves in dropping to 1-4 in his past five starts.

Bo Horvat scored the only goal in a shootout and the New York Islanders rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3. New York goalie Ilya Sorokin denied Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the tiebreaker and finished with 32 saves. Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who trailed 3-1 midway through the third period. Simon Holmstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the third for New York. Horvat had two assists. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist to lead Pittsburgh. Crosby got his 598th career goal, and Michael Bunting also scored. Rakell added two assists. Alex Nedeljkovich stopped 23 shots for the Penguins, who have lost seven of nine. They won their previous two following a six-game skid.

Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists as Toronto connected three times on the power play. William Nylander and Matthew Knies added a goal and an assist each. Mitch Marner had two assists of his own. Steven Lorentz rounded out the scoring into the empty net. Jeremy Swayman made 23 stops for Boston, which was coming off consecutive weekend shutouts of the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken.

Matt Coronato scored twice as the Calgary Flames came back to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime. Coronato tied the game with 2:46 remaining in regulation when he cruised into the slot and went off the post and in. He then buried the winning goal seven seconds into the extra period. Connor Zary also scored for Calgary, which won its second game in seven outings. Dustin Wolf stopped 21 shots. Sam Montembeault made 32 saves for the Canadiens. The Canadiens outshot the Flames 15-10 in a dominant first period. Calgary flipped the script in the second with a 13-5 advantage.

Jordan Kyrou, Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist scored to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for his 149th career win moving him past Jake Allen for second place in franchise history, just two wins behind Mike Liut’s 151. Nick Perbix and Victor Hedman scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning who have lost three straight games. Kyrou scored his fourth goal of the season 8:51 into the third period to give St. Louis a 3-1 lead.

Nino Niederreiter scored twice in his 900th NHL career game and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Utah Hockey Club 3-0 on Tuesday night. Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets. Adam Lowry assisted on both goals by Niederreiter. Karel Vejmelka stopped 25 shots for Utah in its second stop on a four-game road trip. Jets winger Kyle Connor had his franchise-record, season-opening points streak end at 12 games.

Trevor Lewis scored twice, Kevin Fiala added another on the power play and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1. Warren Foegele and Quinton Byfield also scored for Los Angeles, which was playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 4-3 win in Nashville a night earlier. David Rittich made 23 saves in goal for the Kings. Minnesota, which had won three in a row, opened the scoring in the second period on Zach Bogosian’s first goal of the season. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 23 shots for the Wild.

Arturri Lehkonen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in his season debut and Nathan MacKinnon had five assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3. Mikko Rantanen added two goals for the Avalanche, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ivan Ivan, Nikolai Kovalenko and Chris Wagner also scored for Colorado. Cale Makar had two assists but the star defenseman barely played in the second half of the game. He appeared to be slowed by an apparent injury during a brief shift. MacKinnon and Makar extended their season-opening point streaks to 13 games. Lehkonen played for the first time since offseason shoulder surgery. Jared McCann, Jaden Schwartz and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken.

Brock Boeser, Danton Heinen and Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist apiece, and Quinn Hughes recorded his 300th career assist in the Vancouver Canucks’ 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson also scored and Hughes had three assists for the Canucks, who have won six of eight. Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves in Vancouver’s sixth consecutive win over the Ducks. Olen Zellweger scored a power-play goal early in the first period for Anaheim, which has lost seven of nine. Lukas Dostal stopped 31 shots.

Alex Wennberg scored 3:11 into overtime and the San Jose Sharks celebrated the return of No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini with a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Young defenseman Jack Thompson scored his first career goal for the Sharks, who entered the night with the worst record in the NHL. San Jose has won four of five. Celebrini, the top pick in the 2024 NHL draft, missed 12 games with a hip injury he sustained in the season opener Oct. 10 — an injury first incurred during the preseason. San Jose goalie Vitek Vanecek was fantastic in net, making 49 saves. He also assisted on the winning goal. Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko scored for the second consecutive game. Columbus has lost three straight.

NFL

Mike Williams struggled to establish a rapport with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers think the veteran wide receiver will fit in just fine with Russell Wilson and their offense. The teams announced Tuesday the Jets [have] agreed to trade [veteran wide receiver Mike] Williams to the Steelers for a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft, pending a physical. Williams struggled with production and building an on-field connection with Rodgers in his first season with New York. He became expendable when the Jets acquired Davante Adams from Las Vegas last month. He had 12 catches for 166 yards in nine games.

The Buffalo Bills released safety Mike Edwards after failing in a bid to trade him before the NFL’s deadline. The offseason free-agent addition requested to be traded a few weeks ago for his lack of playing time. Edwards appeared in just three games for Buffalo this season, while being inactive the past four. Edwards is a two-time Super Bowl winner and expected to take over one of Buffalo's starting jobs this year. A series of injuries relegated him to a backup role behind starters Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Buffalo also placed edge rusher Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve after he hurt his wrist on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be in first place in the AFC North. They’re hardly coasting. Pittsburgh added wide receiver Mike Williams and outside linebacker Preston Smith at the trade deadline. The moves give the club veteran depth at two positions of need as the stretch run looms. Williams had 12 receptions for the New York Jets while Smith had 2 1/2 sacks for the Green Bay Packers. Pittsburgh begins the second half of its season with a visit to NFC East-leading Washington in Week 10.

The NFC East-leading Washington Commanders made a move to help them stay in first place. The Detroit Lions got their edge rusher. The injury-plagued Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers added receivers. Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the Commanders got four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the struggling Saints, three people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal. The NFC North-leading Lions kicked off deadline day by acquiring defensive end Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to miss at least four games with a move to injured reserve because of his strained hamstring. Jones also says he isn't giving up on the season as the Cowboys trade for Carolina receiver Jonathan Mingo. Prescott sustained the injury in the second half of a 27-21 loss to Atlanta. The Cowboys play NFC East rival Philadelphia on Sunday. Cooper Rush will replace Prescott. Rush is 5-1 filling in for the franchise QB. Jones says “there’s no question that Dak’s injury is a setback. But we’ve seen Cooper do it."

The Washington Commanders acquired four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints just before the NFL trade deadline. Washington sent third-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to New Orleans and got a fifth back along with Lattimore. He becomes an instant upgrade for Washington's secondary with the Commanders off to a surprising 7-2 start to the season. Trading Lattimore is the latest shakeup for the Saints after firing coach Dennis Allen following a seventh consecutive loss.

NBA

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been suspended by the NBA for three games without pay for shoving a member of the media. Embiid’s suspension will begin with the next regular-season game for which he is eligible and able to play. The 2023 NBA MVP has yet to play this season because of what the 76ers call left knee management. Embiid shouted at and eventually shoved a newspaper columnist in a locker room altercation Saturday night. He took issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who mentioned the seven-time All-Star's late brother and his son — both named Arthur — in columns questioning Embiid’s professionalism and effort not being in shape after playing in the Paris Olympics.

MLB

Shohei Ohtani had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder, following an injury the Los Angeles Dodgers star suffered during Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26. The Dodgers say the Japanese two-way player is expected to be ready for spring training in February. Ohtani injured his nonthrowing shoulder while sliding into second base on a stolen base attempt, which resulted in a shoulder dislocation. He returned to play the next three games, helping the Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the championship. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Undefeated Oregon got top billing in the first set of rankings on the road to college football's new, 12-team playoff. A 13-member selection panel released its first top-25 list, and saw what most of the country has seen this year -- that with a 9-0 record, five wins in the Big Ten by three touchdowns or more, and a key victory over Ohio State, coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks are the best in the country. Ohio State was ranked second, Georgia third and Miami fourth in the first of six weekly polls the committee will release.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy apologized on social media for comments he made about his team’s critics during a media session. Oklahoma State was one of the favorites to contend for the Big 12 title this season, but the Cowboys are alone in last place heading into Saturday’s game at TCU. Gundy is in unfamiliar territory. He has 169 wins in 20 seasons, and his team has 18 straight bowl appearances. The Cowboys have lost six in a row and must win out to avoid a losing season.

It has been a rough few days for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. First, his Tigers fell at home to Louisville on Saturday night. Then, the longtime Tigers coach was challenged at his polling place when he went to vote on Tuesday. Swinney's name is William and when he arrived, he was told that a William Swinney had already voted. Swinney explained the confusion was his eldest son, Will, had voted last week and locked the older Swinney out of the system. Officials had him fill out a paper ballot and told him there would be a hearing Friday.

SOCCER

European heavyweights Real Madrid and Manchester City have both suffered big defeats in the Champions League. Defending champion Madrid was humbled 3-1 at home by AC Milan, while Erling Haaland missed a penalty and City squandered a fourth-minute lead as it lost 4-1 at Sporting Lisbon. It was Rúben Amorim's last home game in charge of Sporting before he takes over as Manchester United coach. Luis Diaz scored a hat trick and Cody Gakpo grabbed another goal as Liverpool defeated German champion Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield, marring Xabi Alonso’s return to his old home.

NASCAR

NASCAR has issued $600,000 in fines and suspended nine team members from three different teams for alleged race manipulation at Martinsville Speedway. The penalties came down after a contentious final battle Sunday at the Virginia track in which Christopher Bell initially qualified for the championship final four, but his move to hit the wall and use it for momentum violated a banned safety rule and was disallowed. That gave the final spot in this week’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway to William Byron. NASCAR has since ruled that Chevrolet drivers Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon intentionally helped Byron during the race, and Bubba Wallace faked a flat tire to help Bell.

