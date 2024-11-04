WAMC Sports Report 11/4/24: Allen, Bills top Tagovailoa and Dolphins 30-27

NFL

Tyler Bass kicked a career-best 61-yard field goal- the longest in franchise history- with 5 seconds left, Josh Allen threw three second-half touchdown passes in a back-and-forth duel with Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, and the Buffalo Bills continued their domination of the Dolphins with a 30-27 victory. The teams traded leads four times in a thrilling second half that included seven consecutive scoring drives — four by AFC East-leading Buffalo and three by division rival Miami. Buffalo’s final drive stalled at the Miami 43 following a spike and two incompletions, and coach Sean McDermott put his faith in the inconsistent Bass.

Coach Brian Daboll walked into his postgame news conference after the New York Giants’ 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders and was finished talking in less than four minutes. The team was quiet in the locker room, too, with Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence declining to detail what they discussed after the game. The Giants were hoping to return to the playoffs after going 6-11 in 2023, but that dream is all but dead now. New York is 2-7 overall, 0-5 at home and last in the NFC East.

Drake Maye showed Sunday exactly why the New England Patriots took him with the third overall pick in the NFL draft back in April. He also provided a reminder that quarterbacks need a little time to develop. Maye led the Patriots by running for a career-high 95 yards. The rookie also weaved his way, dodging defenders for 11.82 seconds before finally finding Rhamondre Stevenson open in the end zone well after the last second ticked off the game clock. Then Maye was picked off for the second time on the final play of a 20-17 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Saquon Barkley made a dazzling backward hurdle during a stellar performance and Nakobe Dean had a game-saving interception to help the Philadelphia Eagles to their fourth straight win, 28-23 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Barkley had 27 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. He also had three receptions for 40 yards and a TD. The 6-2 Eagles held on after coach Nick Sirianni wasted chances to put easy points on the board. Jacksonville’s second-half rally ended when Trevor Lawrence’s terrible pass was picked off in the end zone by Dean for the linebacker’s first career interception

Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes and the Atlanta Falcons maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South with a 27-21 victory over the struggling Cowboys. It was the third straight loss for Dallas, which also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury. Cousins completed 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards, including 13 in a row at one point for the 6-3 Falcons. He had scoring plays of 9 yards to Drake London, 36 yards to Darnell Mooney and 11 yards to Ray-Ray McCloud. The Cowboys tried to rally behind Cooper Rush after Prescott was ruled out. Rush guided an 86-yard drive in the closing minutes, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert and 2-point conversion. But the Falcons recovered an onside kick to seal the victory, dropping Dallas to 3-5.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a hamstring injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s loss at Atlanta. Prescott says he “felt a pull” that was unlike anything he's felt before. But he but added “it’ll take a lot” for him not to play when Cowboys host NFC East rival Philadelphia next Sunday. Prescott also says “it's a tough deal to walk on” the injured leg. Prescott also appeared to suffer an injury to his right hand at the end of the third quarter. The Cowboys lost their third straight to fall to 3-5.

Lamar Jackson threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns to finish with a perfect passer rating, and the Baltimore Ravens had little difficulty with Denver’s defense in a 41-10 victory. Baltimore’s beleaguered defense didn’t force a punt until the third quarter, but a couple early fourth-down stops helped the Ravens build a lead as they rebounded from last weekend’s surprising loss at Cleveland. Zay Flowers had five catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Derrick Henry rushed for 106 yards and two TDs. Henry scored the 100th and 101st rushing touchdowns of his career, and he has now surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground for the sixth time in a season.

Chuba Hubbard scored on a 16-yard run with 2:18 left and the Carolina Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the New Orleans Saints 23-22 on Sunday. Bryce Young completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards a touchdown to improve to 1-3 against the Saints in his career. Coach Dave Canales would not say after the game if Young would start next Sunday against the New York Giants in Munich. Hubbard ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Alvin Kamara had 215 yards from scrimmage for the Saints (2-7), who have lost seven straight. Kamara carried 29 times for 155 yards and caught six passes for 60 yards. Both teams are 2-7.

Joe Burrow tied a career high with five touchdown passes, and the Cincinnati Bengals got their first home win, routing the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24. Chase Brown rushed for a career-high 120 yards for Cincinnati. Burrow was 27 for 39 for 251 yards. He threw touchdown passes to Brown, Andrei Iosivas, Drew Sample and the last two to Mike Gesicki. But he also had an interception that was returned by Jack Jones for a TD early in the fourth quarter. Brown got a season-high 27 carries with Zack Moss sidelined with a neck injury.

The slumping Las Vegas Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as part of an offensive coaching staff shakeup. This comes less than a year after Las Vegas hired him. The club also announced Sunday it let go quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg. Both also were on the job less than a year. The moves come on the same day the Raiders lost 41-24 at Cincinnati. It was their fifth defeat in a row to fall to 2-7.

One week after a stunning win, the Browns helped beat themselves. Doomed by a pair of communication breakdowns in the secondary that resulted in two long touchdown passes by Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert, Cleveland’s season fell to a new low with a 27-10 loss to the Chargers. The Browns gained just 57 yards while falling behind by 17 points at halftime and dropped to 2-7 — not what they expected in a season that began with Super Bowl chatter. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw three interceptions and was sacked six times. Despite the poor performance, coach Kevin Stefanski said he's sticking with Winston as his starter. The Browns are on a bye this week.

Emari Demercado ran 53 yards for a touchdown just before halftime, James Conner added 107 yards on the ground and the surging Arizona Cardinals put together a dominant 29-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Cardinals (5-4) have won three in a row for the first time in three seasons. It’s another tough loss for the Bears (4-4), who have dropped two straight. They lost to the Commanders 18-15 last week on a Hail Mary and were burned once again as the clock was winding down against the Cardinals, though this lapse came in the final seconds of the first half. Chicago rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked six times, completing 22 of 41 passes for 216 yards.

Kerby Joseph scored on a 27-yard interception return and the Detroit Lions converted two fourth downs into touchdowns as they continued one of the best starts in franchise history by beating the Green Bay Packers 24-14. The NFC North-leading Lions are 7-1 for the first time since 1956. They withstood the second-quarter ejection of safety Brian Branch and won at Lambeau Field for a third straight year, thriving on a rainy and windy day. Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal, and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a 15-yard score on fourth-and-1.

Demarcus Robinson made a one-handed, 39-yard touchdown reception in overtime, and the Los Angeles Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks 26-20. With the Rams needing only a field goal, Matthew Stafford went for the win by throwing a deep ball to Robinson, who was well covered by cornerback Riq Woolen. With his one free hand, Robinson grabbed the ball in the end zone and secured it as he fell to the turf. Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns to Robinson. The Rams have won three straight after losing four of their previous five. The Seahawks have lost four straight at home and five of six overall.

Sam Darnold overcame four sacks and three turnovers by throwing three second-half touchdown passes, and the Minnesota defense made Indianapolis quarterback Joe Flacco’s return to the starting role a rough one as the Vikings beat the Colts 21-13. Justin Jefferson had 137 receiving yards as the Vikings stopped a two-game skid and improved to 6-2. Darnold threw for 290 yards. Kenny Moore II's 38-yard fumble return in the second quarter was the only touchdown for the Colts, who fell to 4-5. Flacco threw for 179 yards and an interception while replacing the inconsistent Anthony Richardson.

On Monday Night Football, the Buccaneers are in Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at 8:15.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cade Cunningham scored 19 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 106-92 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Cunningham was one of six players in double-figure scoring for Detroit. Cunningham was one of six players in double figures for Detroit. Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley scored 18 points each, Jaden Ivey finished with 15, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 14 and Jalen Duren had 13 for the Pistons. Duren also grabbed 17 rebounds, and Detroit has won two of its last three games. Cameron Johnson had 26 points for the Nets.

Jalen Johnson scored 29 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a four-game skid with a 126-111 victory over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup with right hamstring tightness shortly before the game, leaving Brandon Ingram as the club’s only usual starter available to play. Ingram scored 32 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a Hawks squad that had six players score at least 11 points. Trae Young scored 23, while former Pelican Dyson Daniels, back from a two-game injury absence, added 16 points for Atlanta. Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. scored 14 against his former team.

Luka Doncic had 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Daniel Gafford scored a season-high 18 points, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic 108-85. The defending Western Conference champions outscored the Magic 30-9 in the first 9:30 of the second quarter en route to a 65-40 halftime lead. Dallas’ largest lead was 33 points. Orlando played its second game without Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft and 2023 Rookie of the Year, who suffered a torn right oblique last Wednesday. Kyrie Irving had 17 points. Dereck Lively II had 11 points and 11 rebounds off Dallas’ bench.

NHL

Artemi Panarin scored twice, Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 35 saves and the New York Rangers defeated the New York Islanders 5-2. Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and Adam Edstrom also scored for the Rangers, who won again on home ice after Friday’s 2-1 win over Ottawa. Kreider’s first-period goal was the 311th of his career, third-most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert (406) and Jean Ratelle (336). The Rangers improved to 4-1-1 at home. They are 4-1-0 on the road.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves and his first shutout of the season, and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0. Justin Brazeau scored a tip-in 3:23 into the game off a pass from Nikita Zadorov, and Charlie Coyle scored less than seven minutes later, beating Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord for an uncontested shot in the crease. Charlie McAvoy got the secondary assist on Brazeau’s goal, while Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm assisted Coyle. Daccord had 31 saves in the loss.

Dylan Samberg scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti added empty-net goals for the Jets, who lead the NHL with 22 points this season. Alex Iafallo, Mark Scheifele, Logan Stanley and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Jets. Nikita Kucherov, Mitchell Chaffee, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel replied for Tampa Bay. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg. Jonas Johansson stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay.

Dmitry Orlov scored two goals against his former team and Martin Necas added one goal and two assists to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Sunday. The Hurricanes have won six straight and improved to 8-2-0 on the season. Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play for the Capitals, who lost for the first time in four games. Ovechkin has seven goals in 11 games this season.

Matt Boldy scored on a breakaway 2:14 into overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boldy and Marco Rossi worked a 2-on-0 breakaway after defenseman Jared Spurgeon chased down a loose puck in the neutral zone. He fired down the ice to Rossi, who tapped it ahead to Boldy. The Wild forward made a move on Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz to bury the game winner. Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves in the win for Minnesota. Stolarz stopped 31 shots.

Connor Bedard had three assists, Teuvo Teravainen got his first goal in 10 games and the Chicago Blackhawks picked up their second straight win in Southern California, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday night. Isaak Phillips, Ryan Donato and Seth Jones also scored the Blackhawks, who have won three of four. Taylor Hall also had two assists and Arvid Soderblom stopped 37 shots for his first win of the season. Brock McGinn and Mason McTavish had the goals for Anaheim, which is 1-3-1 in its last five. Lukas Dostal made 25 saves.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames. Zach Hyman, Jeff Skinner and Mattias Janmark, with an empty-netter, scored for the Oilers (6-5-1), who have won four of their last five. Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 29 shots in the win. Draisaitl lifted a backhand over Dan Vladar’s glove just 20 seconds after the opening faceoff. Jeff Skinner made it 2-0 for the visitors at 8:12 on a second effort. Edmonton was without Connor McDavid, who is expected back in the Oilers’ lineup later this month.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Daniel Edelman scored the decisive goal in a shootout after three straight saves by Carlos Coronel and the New York Red Bulls outscored Columbus 5-4 following a 2-2 draw, eliminating the defending champion Crew with a first-round sweep in the best-of-three series. New York, the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, took a 2-1 lead late when Emil Forsberg followed his first career assist in the postseason with his first postseason goal — on a penalty kick in the 80th minute. No. 2 seed Columbus came up with the equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time on a goal by Christian Ramírez. The Crew were successful on their first four PK attempts, but Coronel thwarted consecutive shots by Yevhen Cheberko, Max Arfsten.

Obed Vargas scored the decisive shootout goal after a 1-1 tie in regulation and Stefan Frei made a save on a shot by Tate Schmitt in the seventh round, leading the Seattle Sounders to a 7-6 victory and a first-round sweep over the Houston Dynamo in the best-of-three series for the MLS Cup. Neither team found the net until Cristian Roldan scored in the 87th minute with a man advantage — his first goal in his 30th postseason appearance — to give the fourth-seeded Sounders the lead. But Roldan also had the ball deflect off him for an own goal in the third minute of stoppage time to even the score.

Vancouver got an early goal from a red-hot Ryan Gauld and two own goals from Western Conference top seed LAFC, Yohei Takaoka posted his third clean sheet in five postseason starts, and the Whitecaps breezed to a 3-0 victory to even their best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup. Vancouver, the eighth seed in the West, jumped out to a 2-0 lead 13 minutes into the match and carried it into halftime on a goal by Gauld and an own goal by LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead. Gauld gave the Whitecaps the lead with an unassisted goal off a deflection in the 10th minute. Gauld has five goals this postseason after not scoring in his first three playoff appearances

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oregon is a unanimous choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Ducks hope to also be in the top spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season on Tuesday. The Ducks are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third straight week and unanimous for the first time. Georgia remained No. 2. Ohio State earned a one-spot promotion to No. 3 with its win at Penn State. Miami and Texas round out the top five. Penn State slipped to No. 6.

NASCAR

Ryan Blaney earned a chance to defend his NASCAR championship with a victory Sunday at Martinsville Speedway that pushed the Team Penske driver into the winner-take-all season finale. The ending of the race was marred by a lengthy NASCAR review in which scoring officials had to determine if Christopher Bell had violated a safety rule in his last-lap pass of William Byron. Bell hit the wall and rode a portion of it for momentum — the same thing Ross Chastain did two years ago in a move that has since been banned. Bell’s pass of Byron left them tied in points for the final spot in next week’s title-decider at Phoenix Raceway. Bell’s move was deemed illegal and Byron was given the final spot.

MLB

San Francisco third baseman Matt Chapman won his fifth Gold Glove and Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was among 14 first-time winners of baseball’s most famous fielding honor. Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan won for the third consecutive year along with Arizona first baseman Christian Walker and Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ. Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle won for the second straight season. Six teams had two Gold Gloves winners each, with the Guardians joined by Colorado, Kansas City, Milwaukee, San Francisco and Seattle.

