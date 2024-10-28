Window to save Vassar-Warner Home narrowing as most residents relocate

Richard Schuster is trying to save his mother’s home before it goes out of business. Roughly 35 residents at Vassar-Warner Home were displaced this summer when the nonprofit’s board of trustees announced plans to close. Now, just two residents remain, including Schuster’s 86-year-old mother, Dorothy.

“She’s been here for almost 19 years, and this is truly her home. So we want to do everything we can to keep her here," he says. "But we’ll see. We’re right on the edge of the fence for that right now, and we can’t say for sure which way we’re going.”

Vassar-Warner has been operating for more than 150 years, and is the only nonprofit assisted living facility in Dutchess County. When the news first broke, Schuster led a coalition of family members trying to save the facility with Executive Director Ericka Von Salews. He’s now the board president, taking over from former President Ellen Smyth on a 12-member board that has shrunk to just five members over the past few weeks.

The old board cited years of financial trouble made worse by inflation, low occupancy, and low Medicaid reimbursement rates for the closure, but family members have accused the old board of mismanaging funds by failing to fundraise and spending down the home’s endowment.

Schuster says the only path forward — besides closing — is raising enough money to buy Vassar-Warner some time. He’s drafted a long-term business plan to submit to the state Department of Health, and estimates anywhere from $300,000-$500,000 could get them through the next few months.

“I’m confident that we’ll thrive in the future," he notes. "It’s just literally a matter of getting enough money to help us get the place filled up again, get the beds filled, and get to our plan.”

Von Salews says the state extended their license through October, but once its last two residents leave, they have to turn the license in for good.

“[Both residents] actually have a bed offer from the same facility. So it’s difficult, because those facilities are in the same boat that everybody else is: they’re looking to fill their beds," Von Salews explains. "And we’re holding back on that a little bit.”

Earlier this month, the home appealed for long-term help from Dutchess County, including an investment as high as $3 million from the county’s Housing Trust Fund. The fund was created in 2022 to help spur housing construction across Dutchess, including senior housing.

At a recent meeting of the county legislature, staff members like 26-year-old Karlie Scaglione pleaded for lawmakers to step in.

“I love my job there and don’t want to lose it. I love all my coworkers and all of the residents," said Scaglione. "We have a fun time together, and they are my best friends. It makes me so sad to see them scared and sad about leaving."

Scaglione, who has autism, has been a dietary aide at Vassar-Warner for the past six years. Her mother, Christine, says she and Karlie have reached out to multiple local and state lawmakers over the past few months, but have gotten mostly automated responses.

“She said to me, as we’re getting no response at all, she said, ‘Mom, I just keep praying that I’m going to be the hero that saves Vassar-Warner Home, and it’s just not working,'" says Scaglione. "So she feels helpless. She’s losing her best friends, this is like a family to her.”

Schuster and Von Salews say they’ve met with County Executive Sue Serino and Legislature Chair Will Truitt multiple times, but don’t think the county will grant the funds. A spokesperson for the county confirmed to WAMC that the meetings did happen, but the Housing Trust Fund is not designed to cover operating expenses.

As of Monday, a GoFundMe for the home had met just over $14,000 of its $50,000 goal. Schuster says the “Save Vassar-Warner Committee” has hired a PR firm, bought Facebook ads, and launched a website where people can make private donations.

“Someone stepped up the other day and committed $50,000 privately, but we need a few more of those," Schuster adds.

In the meantime, Von Salews has been visiting residents at their new nursing homes across the region. She says the separation has been hard: she’s heard from multiple residents who miss their friends, and she worries the change is hurting those who already struggle with cognitive decline.

“When I first started out in this field, I did development. And I wrote grants and grants, and looked for grants, and took grant-writing courses. And there is everything out there for a child — there’s nothing for seniors," says Von Salews. "What’s happened here is…it’s shame on the community, and shame on the people who run the community. We do nothing to help our elders, and to not get any support from the people who could potentially make it work is heartbreaking.”

In the event the home is saved, Von Salews says all previous residents who wish to return will be welcomed back, so long as they haven't accepted long-term care at their new facilities.