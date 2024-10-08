© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union 10/8/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alexander Babbie
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:59 AM EDT
Mike Goodwin
Provided by Mike Goodwin

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin, News Editor of The Times Union, about New York state again focusing on science and social studies education.
Tags
News Morning HeadlinesMike Goodwin
Alexander Babbie
A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for Siena's school radio station, WVCR-FM "The Saint." A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org, or call (518)-465-5233 x 190. You can also find him on Twitter/X: @ABabbieWAMC.
See stories by Alexander Babbie