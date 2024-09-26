Writers Institute apologizes for handling of aborted panel, calling it a "terrible situation"

The New York State Writers Institute is apologizing for how it handled the cancelation of a panel Saturday.

On Friday, WAMC first reported that a panel discussion planned as part of the Albany Book Festival was abruptly called off after two of the authors booked refused to appear alongside another. The writer in question, Elisa Albert, wanted to press ahead.

The panel hosted by the University at Albany was to feature Albert in conversation with Aisha Abdel Gawad, Lisa Ko and Emily Layden about girls coming of age.

The Writers Institute told Albert that Gawad and Ko did not want to be on a panel with a “Zionist.”

Gawad and Ko did not respond to a request for comment from WAMC, but have disputed the characterization publicly since the story blew up.

In a statement Friday, Writers Institute director Paul Grondahl said the organization was disappointed the panel couldn’t take place, adding “We also understand that such discussions can be difficult and support everyone’s right to advocate for themselves."

Albert took particular issue with the reference to the word "Zionist," saying it has been used especially since last Oct. 7 as an anti-Semitic euphemism.



“I told them very clearly, this is absolutely wrong, like, you’re making a mistake,” Albert said.

On Wednesday, Grondahl released an open letter, saying “there has been a great deal of hurt and speculation” about the panel and calling it a “terrible situation.” Grondahl adds, “We should have been more thoughtful in how we approached this panel and the concerns that were raised by all the authors” and says the Institute "fell short of the ideal of celebrating diverse voices and conversations that create opportunities for understanding and mutual respect."

Grondahl says the Writers Institute apologizes to the panel participants and says it is committed to learning, growing and doing better. He concludes that hatred of any kind, “including antisemitism and Islamophobia,” has no place on the UAlbany campus.

Gawad, of Connecticut, told the Norwalk Hour she declined to participate in the panel because Albert had “mocked anyone who expressed grief over loss of Palestinian life,” which Albert disputes. The Hour reported Thursday that Gawad will no longer serve as the Town of Wilton’s writer-in-residence, an appointment announced in August.