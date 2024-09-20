© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Kevin Moran of The Berkshire Eagle 9/20/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Kevin Moran,
Alexander Babbie
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:53 AM EDT
Berkshire Eagle Executive editor Kevin Moran moderates an informational forum about the proposed merger between the Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills regional school districts at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ben Garver, The Berkshire Eagle)
Ben Garver
/
The Berkshire Eagle
Berkshire Eagle Executive editor Kevin Moran moderates an informational forum about the proposed merger between the Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills regional school districts at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ben Garver, The Berkshire Eagle)

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Kevin Moran, Executive Editor of The Berkshire Eagle, about the closure of another Berkshire County bridge.
Tags
News Morning HeadlinesKevin Moran
Kevin Moran
Kevin Moran is the executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle.
See stories by Kevin Moran
Alexander Babbie
A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for Siena's school radio station, WVCR-FM "The Saint." A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org, or call (518)-465-5233 x 190. You can also find him on Twitter/X: @ABabbieWAMC.
See stories by Alexander Babbie