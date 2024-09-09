Four killed in Vermont plane crash identified

Police say a small plane crashed in Vermont near an airport in Ferrisburgh, killing the four people on board.

Vermont State Police recovered the bodies from the wreckage of the four-seat, single-engine Piper aircraft that went down Sunday in a wooded area near the Basin Harbor Airport.

The victims have been identified as Connecticut residents: 55-year-old Paul Pelletier of Columbia, 88-year-old Frank Rodriquez of Lebanon, 51-year-old Susan Van Ness of Middletown, and 15-year-old Delilah Van Ness of Middletown.

The plane took off from Connecticut on Sunday morning and landed at the airport in Ferrisburgh. Police say the four had brunch at Basin Harbor, a resort on Lake Champlain, and left the restaurant shortly after noon to fly back to Connecticut.

When the occupants did not return to Connecticut as expected, relatives contacted police.